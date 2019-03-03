|
Paul Douglas MacDonna 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Paul Douglas MacDonna, age 57, of Springfield, IL, passed away surrounded by family at Memorial Medical Center on Saturday, February 16 2019, after a 7-month battle with cancer. He was born on November 4, 1961 in Oakland City, IN to Rev. Dr. David MacDonna, Jr. and Carolyn (Maitland) MacDonna.
Paul graduated MacArthur High School in 1979 and earned a B.A. in Communications from Sangamon State University in 1992. Paul married Debora (Parker) on June 4, 1983, and together they had 2 children. Paul has held many jobs utilizing his communication and people skills, including: 17 years as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Information Director at UIS, 8 years as On-Air Radio Personality "Mac Douglas" at WFMB, and Assistant Youth Director at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He most recently worked for Sangamon County. For the past 10 years, Paul was a 32nd degree Mason with the Rochester Illinois Masonic Lodge 635. He also served as the Sovereign Prince with the Council Princes of Jerusalem as the Executive Secretary of the Valley of Springfield.
Paul was known for his sense of humor, his radio voice, his warm laugh, and his kind smile. No one was ever a stranger to Paul, and he found joy in bringing people together from all walks of life. He had passions for theatre, movies, youth ministry, baseball, music, fellowship, family, friendship, tiki huts and conversation. He had a way of making everyone feel included and loved, and he could light up any room he entered.
He is preceded in death by his father, David. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn MacDonna, wife Debora, daughter Erin (Josh) Masters, son Keegan (Katy) MacDonna & granddaughter Piper, brother Dave MacDonna, sisters Virginia (Jim) Dolan, Allison (Jeremias) Santos, and Cheryl (Mark) McSweeney, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paul MacDonna Youth Mission Scholarship at Westminster.
