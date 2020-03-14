|
Paul E. Burnet 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul E. Burnet, 78, of Springfield, died at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born on September 25, 1941, in Springfield, the son of Albert E. and Dorothy P. Bailey Burnet. He married Irene Cross of Edinburgh, Scotland on August 25, 1961, at RAF Kirknewton, Scotland.
Paul was a graduate of Feitshans High School. A proud veteran, he served in the Air Force for 20 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Paul also assisted in bringing POWs home from Vietnam. He then had careers as a local realtor, a long-time hospice volunteer, and a Ball-Chatham school bus driver for children with special needs, which was his favorite job. Paul was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He loved spending his free time with family, traveling, and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul was known as a very kind, passionate, caring person and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria Deckard.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Burnet; son, Jon D. Burnet; daughter, Tracey L. (husband, Chris) Burger; and one grandchild, Connor Burger, all of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospital Hospice Program, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL, 62769.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020