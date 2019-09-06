|
|
Paul L. Batscha 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Paul L. Batscha, 78, of Springfield, died at 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019