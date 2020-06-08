Paul L. Hubbs Sr.
Paul L. Hubbs, Sr. 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul L. Hubbs, Sr., 84, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He was born January 2, 1936 in Springfield to Otto and Grace Marie (Arnold) Hubbs, Sr. He married Patsy J. Booth on February 26, 1965 and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2013.
Also preceding him in death are his parents and eight siblings.
Survivors include six children.
Paul worked as a truck driver for BUNN Capitol and was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War era from 1952-1954.
Burial will take place at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 2800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
