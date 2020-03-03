|
Paul L. Moore 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul L. Moore, 82 of Springfield passed away March 1, 2020 at Auburn Nursing and Rehab.
He was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Springfield, the son of John and Evelyn Volker Moore.
Paul married Norma Opal Barrow on Jan. 21, 1961 at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
He worked at Amhrein Bakery for 17 years and Anderson Concrete Pipe Company in Springfield for 10 years. He loved riding motorcycles as well as going to motorcycle races.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Opal of Springfield; four children, Thomas Moore of Marion, Nancy Park of Auburn, John Moore of Divernon and Jerry (Rebecca) Moore of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Zackary Moore, Jessica Moore, Robert Britz, Paul Lee Moore, Sydnie Moore, Jay Moore and Aaron Gant; one great-grandson, Joey Hupp; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am till time of memorial service at 11am at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or .
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020