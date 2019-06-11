|
Paul Rogers 1929 - 2019
Athens, IL—Paul I. Rogers, age 90, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. John's Hospice in Springfield, IL.
He was born on April 20, 1929 in Petersburg, IL, the son of George M. and Myrtle R. (Zook) Rogers. Paul married Pearl L. Montgomery on November 23, 1950. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2019. Paul is also preceded in death by his parents.
His two sisters, Frances Ruppel and Betty Bentley, survive. He is also survived by a daughter, Paula (Ron Klass) Rogers; two step-grandsons, Stephen (Irene) Klass of Belmont CA and Bryan (Josie) Klass of Streator, IL; and five great-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
Paul farmed his entire life. He graduated from Athens High School where he played basketball and later attended Lincoln Land Community College for agriculture. He was a Dekalb Seed Corn Dealer for many years.
He was a member of Menard County Farm Bureau, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., and the Athens United Methodist Church.
Paul served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. After an honorable discharge, he and his wife Pearl farmed (livestock and grain) for over fifty years. He had cattle, hogs, chickens, geese, ducks, and horses. He actively helped with the 4-H agriculture club in the county.
He loved to garden and had a large vegetable garden, a large strawberry garden, and a large number of fruit trees. He was well-known for his home-grown popcorn. In his early years, Paul made furniture for the family. He successfully bred, raised and showed American Quarter Horses for over forty years.
Paul was an avid basketball fan and kept records on the Illinois State High School Basketball Finals for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and Paul loved spending time with his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Rev. Paulette Cott will be officiating. Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to the Athens United Methodist Church or to St. John's Hospice in Springfield, IL.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019