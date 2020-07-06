1/1
Paul Sternitzke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Sternitzke 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul Sternitzke, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living.
He was born on August 12, 1935, the son of Paul T. and Gladys (Reichert) Sternitzke.
Paul studied at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He went on to work as a civil engineer for the Department of Transportation, retiring in 1997. Paul was a member of Capital Chapter of the Society of Professional Engineers and a Licensed Professional Surveyor. He enjoyed playing golf and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Suzanne Scheibal.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara Sternitzke; sons, William (Brenda) and Vincent Sternitzke; grandchildren, Hanna, Holly and Carter Sternitzke; two nieces; and four nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. David Wells officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Family burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1218 S. Grand Ave. E., Springfield, IL, 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved