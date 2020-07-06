Paul Sternitzke 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul Sternitzke, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living.
He was born on August 12, 1935, the son of Paul T. and Gladys (Reichert) Sternitzke.
Paul studied at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He went on to work as a civil engineer for the Department of Transportation, retiring in 1997. Paul was a member of Capital Chapter of the Society of Professional Engineers and a Licensed Professional Surveyor. He enjoyed playing golf and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Suzanne Scheibal.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara Sternitzke; sons, William (Brenda) and Vincent Sternitzke; grandchildren, Hanna, Holly and Carter Sternitzke; two nieces; and four nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. David Wells officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Family burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1218 S. Grand Ave. E., Springfield, IL, 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
