Paul W. Ortman
1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Paul W. Ortman, 61, of Springfield, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln, IL. He was born April 11, 1959 in Hillsboro, IL to George Edwin and Joyce (Mills) Ortman, Sr. He married Jean Ann Holler October 28, 1999 and she preceded him in death January 2, 2016.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Russell) Shade of Springfield; two grandchildren, Ryan and Allisen Shade; companion, Kathy Peeler of Loganville, GA; mother, Joyce Ortman Smith of Illinois; three siblings, Deborah Blevins, Edwin Ortman and Pamela Stark.
He was preceded in death by his father, wife and one sister, Barbara.
Paul grew up in Raymond, IL and graduated from Raymond Lincolnwood High School. He loved the outdoors, fishing, ATV's and gardening. He loved spoiling his grandkids.
He retired as an over the road truck driver.
Private services will be held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
