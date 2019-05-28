|
Pauletta "Tiny" J Douglas 1970 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pauletta "Tiny" Jean Douglas, 49 of Springfield, IL passed Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born February 15th, 1970, daughter of Elsie M. Douglas and Johnny Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories, brother Gregory E. Turner, sister Kathleen Bacon (Wayne) and Judith A Turner. Along with many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed. Memorial Service: Dreamland Park, June 8th 1:30 PM in Springfield, IL.
