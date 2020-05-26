|
|
Pauline Herron 1943 - 2020
Girard, IL—Pauline M. Herron, 76, of Girard, IL, formerly of Virden, IL , departed this life May 22, 2020, with grace and dignity, after an extended battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Pauline was born October 13, 1943, in Springfield, IL, daughter of Michael Conder and Anna (Bella) Conder.
She married Larry J. Herron on December 28, 1963, in Virden, IL. Pauline was a 1961 graduate of Virden High School.
Pauline and Larry lived next door to her identical twin sister, Patsy (Frank) for many years, which allowed the two families a closeness rarely observed. Pauline and Patsy referred to themselves as "womb-mates" and remained inseparable until her passing. The combined families traveled together in a big green van, Pauline often at the wheel.
Among her many talents, Pauline crocheted beautiful blankets and baby sets that she gave as gifts and donated to people in need.
In addition to raising her five children, Pauline provided loving attention to many others throughout her years as a caregiver, including her two nieces. Her legacy of love, kindness, and compassion lives on in the many people she touched over the years.
Surviving Pauline are her treasured children, Melissa A. (Glen, deceased) Griffin of Girard, IL, Michelle L. (William) Severino, of Springfield, IL, Melanie J. (Todd) Yancey of Windsor, CO, Marla S. Herron, of Girard, IL, and Matthew D. (Susan) Herron, of Springfield, IL; beloved sister Patsy A. (Frank) Cicciarelli of Girard, IL, eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be private, due to current events.
Pallbearers are Matthew D. Herron, Zachary M. Griffin, Jack W. Severino, Andrew J. Griffin, Charles M. Severino, and Beckett H. Yancey.
Contributions may be made to St Patrick's Catholic Church in Girard, IL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Airsman-Calvert Funeral Home in Virden. To leave a tribute you can visit www.airsmancalvert.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020