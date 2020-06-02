Pauline (Whitmer) Lindsey
Taylorville, IL - Pauline (Whitmer) Lindsey, 104 passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275
Taylorville, IL - Pauline (Whitmer) Lindsey, 104 passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.