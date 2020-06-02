Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pauline's life story with friends and family

Share Pauline's life story with friends and family

Pauline (Whitmer) Lindsey

Taylorville, IL - Pauline (Whitmer) Lindsey, 104 passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store