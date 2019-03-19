The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Pauline Mary Powell

Pauline Mary Powell Obituary
Pauline Mary Powell 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pauline Mary Powell of Springfield, Illinois lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Pauline was born in Quincy, Illinois on November 29, 1948 to Lawrence and Marthena Lohman. She married Roy D. Powell on September 6, 1969.
Pauline was an avid supporter of education. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966 and obtained degrees in Education and Accounting from Quincy College, followed by a master's degree in Computer Science from UIS. Throughout her career, she was a high school math teacher, a CPA, a Computer Programmer and a Database Administrator. Pauline enjoyed finding treasures at flea markets and collecting multiple items.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, June Lohman.
She is survived by her husband, Roy D. Powell of Springfield, IL; three children, Sabrina Powell Longcore of Springfield, IL, Roy D. Powell II of Quincy, IL, and Samantha Willeford (husband, Adam) of Lincoln, IL; and four grandchildren, Kiersten Powell, Kathryn Powell, Eddie Longcore, and Isaac Willeford.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a private ceremony at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the -Foundation of Illinois, 1 W. Old State Capitol Plaza #721, Springfield, IL 62701.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
