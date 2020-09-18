1/1
Pauline Santini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Santini 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Pauline Santini, 96, of Springfield, died at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her daughter Janis' home in Chatham, IL with her daughter at her bedside.
Pauline was born March 8, 1924, in Standard City, IL, the daughter of George and Mary Reba Milkovich. She married Arthur "Art" Santini on August 2, 1947, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.
Pauline was raised in Standard City, IL and graduated high school in Carlinville, IL. She worked for Selective Service. After moving to Springfield, she worked for the Heart Association and then had a remarkable thirty-year career at the IRS. Pauline was a past president of the Springfield Women's Club. Her Catholic faith and being a parishioner of St. Agnes Church was of utmost importance to her. As an adult, Pauline received a degree in Business from UIS and enjoyed writing poetry.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anne Nagler.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Janis Santini of Chatham and Lyn (husband, Howard) Ordner of Sigel, IL; grandchildren, Lisa (husband, Brian) Garbe, and their children, Grant, Austin, and Ethan Garbe and Bret (wife, Stacy) Ordner, and their children, LaKaylee (husband, Alec) Dutko, and Joshua and Kyle Ordner; sister, Mary DiGirolamo of Springfield; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, V.F. officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family of Pauline Santini is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved