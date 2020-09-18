Pauline Santini 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Pauline Santini, 96, of Springfield, died at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her daughter Janis' home in Chatham, IL with her daughter at her bedside.
Pauline was born March 8, 1924, in Standard City, IL, the daughter of George and Mary Reba Milkovich. She married Arthur "Art" Santini on August 2, 1947, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.
Pauline was raised in Standard City, IL and graduated high school in Carlinville, IL. She worked for Selective Service. After moving to Springfield, she worked for the Heart Association
and then had a remarkable thirty-year career at the IRS. Pauline was a past president of the Springfield Women's Club. Her Catholic faith and being a parishioner of St. Agnes Church was of utmost importance to her. As an adult, Pauline received a degree in Business from UIS and enjoyed writing poetry.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anne Nagler.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Janis Santini of Chatham and Lyn (husband, Howard) Ordner of Sigel, IL; grandchildren, Lisa (husband, Brian) Garbe, and their children, Grant, Austin, and Ethan Garbe and Bret (wife, Stacy) Ordner, and their children, LaKaylee (husband, Alec) Dutko, and Joshua and Kyle Ordner; sister, Mary DiGirolamo of Springfield; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, V.F. officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The family of Pauline Santini is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
