Rev. Peggie D. Senor 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Peggie D. Neal Senor, 85, of Springfield, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Peggie was born on February 3, 1934, the youngest daughter of George and Virginia Neal in Springfield, Illinois.
Peggie had a passion for creating poetry, art and paper dolls. This creativity would come in handy with her large family especially at birthday parties, family gatherings, school projects or church work. In her later years, she would create a computer-generated card for each child, grandchild and great grandchild which included one of her special personally written poems that always included a little piece of change.
Peggie was educated in Springfield Public Schools, graduated from Feitshans High School in 1950. She married Clarence Lester Senor on January 2, 1951 and joined St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church. A stay at home mom with 7 children, Peggie worked for Scott Catering serving parties. She was data entry operator at Stat Tab, then employed by Security Federal retiring after 27 years.
Often, she commented how blessed she was to have only lived in two homes during her life. If you knew Clarence and Peggie, you knew that their front porch and dining rooms were special places for their large family and friends.
She was involved in the lives of her children making sure they were busy, by participating in community programs. Often in the 1960's, she and other neighborhood families could be seen roller skating at Iles School Gym on Monday evenings in the summers. Her community involvement included many PTOs, Washington Street Mission, Lincoln Library Board, Chaplain at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center and Illinois Women in Ministry. She was a Falcon Drum and Bugle Corps Mom-sewing, cooking and preparing for competition. Her favorite passion was finding treasures at Goodwill and The Salvation Army.
Peggie served as Superintendent of Sunday School at St John A.M.E. Church where she touched many people, especially in the lively 1938 class where the age ranged from 19 to well past 38. She became an ordained Local Elder in the AME Church, served as pastor of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Lincoln, IL. She taught Wednesday Noon Bible Study at St. John A.M.E. and Monday night Bible Study with Shirley Cox. Under the leadership of Pastor Sammy Hooks, she started the Sunday 8am Sunday Worship Service, attended by many throughout the community.
A woman of tremendous faith, family and community, she adored each with undying dedication and love. Known by many names, Rev. Peggie, Big Peggie, Grandma, Mama, and more; all delivered with reverence and love, Peggie was predeceased by her loving husband, Clarence, of 59 years in 2011, and her sister, Eleanor Chandler. She is survived by her loving children: Deborah (Dave) Burns of Albuquerque, NM; L. Kevin (Linda) Senor of Joliet, IL; Candice (John) Trees, C. Neal Senor, Patricia (Donald) Carter, Herman (Valeria) Senor, Mark Senor, and step-daughter Mary E. (Freddie, deceased) Nunn, all of Springfield, IL. Also surviving 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law Betty Lou Work, and special friend Retired Presiding Elder Sammy Hooks.
All services will be at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield. Viewing Thursday, October 24, 2019 5pm-7pm. Funeral Services Friday, October 25, 2019. Viewing: 9am-10:30am. Service: 10:30am-12pm.
Interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial dedications: Senor Scholarship Fund, 2721 Wellington Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019