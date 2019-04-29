|
Peggy Fern Claborn 1948 - 2019
Post, TX—Peggy Fern Claborn was born in Post, Texas, on April 12,1948, and passed away at her home in Post on April 25, 2019.
Peggy grew up in Post, and worked for Garrett Aviation in Springfield, Illinois, for 22 years before retiring and returning to her home town in Post, TX.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Ruby Haley Claborn and Fay Claborn; brothers, Gene Claborn and Forrest Claborn. Peggy is survived by her sister. Marie (Claborn) Anderson; and many extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at Hudman Funeral Home at 615 West Main St., Post, TX, on Tuesday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing and visitation will be family only.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019