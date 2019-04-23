|
Peggy S. Newtson 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Peggy S. Newtson, 77, of Springfield, joined the love of her life Robert, as she passed away at her home, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born in Columbia, KY, Feb. 5, 1942 the daughter of George R. and Lou Etter (Sneed) Smith. She married Robert Newtson in Springfield, Oct. 17, 1959 and he preceded her in death, Aug. 10, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Peggy Sue in 1969, and Theresa L. in 2005, her son, Donald in 1958 a granddaughter Jennifer McKeen in 2018 a sister and 2 brothers.
Peggy was truly the matriarch of her family. They were everything to her. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends, even as her health declined, she was always up for a game. She enjoyed crochet, BINGO, and liked to shop. In earlier years, she was an avid bowler and was a member of various leagues.
Peggy retired in 1994 from the Goodwill Industries where she served as a manager for 19 years. She was a member of AARP.
Surviving are her children: Robert (Rhonda), Henry, Charles Newtson, Addie (Henry) Plummer and Peggy (Johnny) Sidener of Springfield, her granddaughter whom she and Robert raised, Hannah McKeen, Grandchildren: Jay, Henry Jr., Jon, Missy, Becca, Louann, Mary, Andrew, Chris, Michael Bradley, Hugo, Faith, Savanna, Delilah, Theresa, Nevaeh, and Baylee, her great grandchildren: Baylee, Bryce, Brylee, Jeffrey, Tyler, Christian, Alexis, Troy, Isaiah, Henry III, Axel, Wyatt, Alayna and Kimberly, her great great grandchildren: Alyviah, Isabella, Elena, and Ella. She is also survived by her siblings: Bonnie (Jim) Henry, Catherine Jacobs, Linda Smith and George (Rose) Smith all of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield where the family will host a visitation from 4-7 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 and where a funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday, April 26, 2019 with Pastor Brandy Black officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019