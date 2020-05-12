Home

Peggy Sweeney Bradford


1950 - 2020
Peggy Sweeney Bradford Obituary
Peggy Sweeney Bradford 1950 - 2020
Loami, IL—Peggy Sweeney Bradford, age 69, of Loami, IL passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Peggy was born on July 2, 1950 in Mattoon, IL to Lavearl "Gene" and Deloras (Robinson) Sweeney.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristy, her son-in-law, Adam, and her granddaughter, Abby Jones. She is also survived by her mother, her sisters, Brenda Beavers (husband, Mike) of Mattoon and Debbie Shoot (husband, Jeff) of Greenup, as well as several aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father.
Peggy had an undeniable passion for her family and a particularly special place in her heart for her granddaughter. Everyone who met her, knew how much she loved spending time with her family. Peggy enjoyed her days of retirement and spent them painting, crafting, baking, and playing cards/games with her loved ones. She was known for her infectious smile, her positive attitude, her willingness to chat with anybody, and her kind and compassionate heart.
Private services will be held at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Road, New Berlin, IL 62670 or online at https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/berlinchristianchurch. Memorial donations may also be made to the Loami Community Food Pantry, 106 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 512, Loami, IL, 62661.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
