|
|
Penny Cable 1942 - 219
Springfield, IL—Penny Cable, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born March 7, 1942, to Louie and Leonetta (McQueen) Terlep, both of whom preceded her in death.
Penny retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse from St. John's Hospital ICU, where she was very sensitive to her patients' needs. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed reading Christian and Catholic books. She was an avid CNN watcher and made sure her statesmen and legislators knew what was important to her. She loved her dog Bella.
She is survived by her children, Colleen Roesch and John Cable; three grandchildren; siblings, Gyla Smith, Dr. Terry Terlep (Marilyn), Janet Pletcher (Fred), and Janell Hull (Randy); several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bella.
Memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Reverend Manuel P. Cuizon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Hospital ICU Expansion.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019