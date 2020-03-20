The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Penny Fischer


1942 - 2020
Penny Fischer Obituary
Penny Fischer 1942 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Penny A. (Lee) Fischer, 77, of Auburn, IL, died at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Besides being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend that never knew a stranger, Penny was a true animal lover and passed that gift to her children and grandchildren. Mom was very artistic and loved to work with stained glass, some of which is displayed in our community. Mom was always up for adventures and loved the outdoors, gardening and camping. In their younger years, she and dad went on many excursions, canoeing, boating and hiking and were always up to go rafting with the grandkids. Mom and dad owned and operated K.O.A. campground for many years and turned many friends into family. To simply say that she will be missed beyond measure would be an understatement. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those that knew her. We will forever be grateful that she was ours. In her honor, please plant a flower, tree or let your dandelions grow free or maybe adopt a pet to love.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
