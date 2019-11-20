|
Perky (Muriel H.) Gatschenberger 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Monday, November 18, 2019, 10:50 a.m., Perky Gatschenberger, passed away.
July 25, 1925, Muriel H. Shaw, was born to Henry & Mabel Shaw, of Hardin, IL. She had one brother, Sonny, & two sisters, Pat & Roberta, all deceased.
Perky was always smiling & saw the best in everyone & every situation.
She married Robert J. Gatschenberger, May 1, 1945, a Sergeant & Purple Heart recipient in the Army of World War II. He passed, April 2, 1996.
They built a small grocery store, the Southlawn Market on Stevenson Dr, & later owned two other grocery stores, Laketown IGA & Grandview IGA. They owned Southlawn Motors auto sales, on Stevenson Dr, & every year had a firework stand out front. Mom, dad & kids all took turns selling fireworks. They owned the 11th St Car Wash in Spfld, the Douglas Nightingale Manor Nursing Home, in Tuscola. The Decatur Health Club, many rental properties, & most recently the R&M strip mall on Stevenson Dr.
"Bingo!" From 1972-1997, Perky was known as the, "Little Flower Bingo Lady". For 25 years she helped organize bingo every Thursday evening, raising enough money to help build a gym at Little Flower School.
Perky served food at LFS Pancake Breakfasts' & Griffin Mostaccioli Dinners. She volunteered at LFS Heritage Days for many years with LFS friends. She delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly & volunteered at the Food Pantry for 10 years. She donated food, clothing, & Christmas trees to those in need.
She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester & many years at Little Flower Church. She was a member of the Elks Club Ladies, Local 158, & had many wonderful friends there. Also, a previous member of the KC Club Women's Auxiliary in Chatham, & Daughters of the American Revolution.
6 children– Patricia A. Greenleaf, James R. Gatschenberger (Sudi), Thomas J. Gatschenberger (Janet), Susan J. Hansen (Ken), Jackie J. Myers (Mark), Richard L. Gatschenberger (Anna). And many grandchildren & great grandchildren she loved dearly.
Mom had many wonderful caregivers, who became friends & a huge part of our family…we'll forever be grateful.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Perky's honor, 1 p.m., Monday, Nov 25, 2019, St. Jude Catholic Church, 633 S. Walnut St., Rochester. Following Mass, at 2 p.m., a private reception for Perky's family & friends, Elks Lodge #158, 409 E. Lake Shore Dr, Spfld.
The family of Perky (Muriel H.) is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019