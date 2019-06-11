Pete Warren 1960 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Pete Warren, 58, of Springfield, died at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

Pete was born on August 22, 1960 in Springfield, the son of William, Sr. and Mary Florence DiCamillo Warren. He married Theresa Ely on August 8, 1981 in Springfield.

Pete was a graduate of Griffin High School, class of 1978. He was a Pipe Fabricator for F.J. Murphy for 30 years. He was a member of St. Aloysius and West Side Christian Church and was an active member in the Knights of Columbus Council #4175.

Pete was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Warren; one son, Peter E. (Ashley) Warren, Jr.; two daughters, Erin Warren (fiancé, Brent) and Breanna Warren (significant other, Mark); six grandchildren; five siblings, William (Vikki) Warren, Mary (Jim) Ely, Trish (Mark) Wilson, Vicki (Glenn) Fargusson, and Thomas Warren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.

Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Clint Honkomp and Eddie Lowen officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sangamon County Animal Control, P.O. Box 9742, Springfield, IL 62791.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019