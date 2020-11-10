1/1
Peter A. Bono
1918 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Peter A. Bono, 102 of Springfield, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born January 7, 1918 in Alton to Jack and Marie Assaro Bono. He married Mary P. Reeves on December 30, 1939 and she preceded him in death on March 16, 2018.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary A. McGrath of Springfield; one son, Robert W. (Peggy) Bono of Winter Park, FL; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother, Nick Bono and two sisters, Catherine Malone and Frances Prosperini.
Peter retired from Fiat Allis where he worked for thirty years as a machinist and was a wedding photographer for fifty-five years.
He attended St. James Trade School and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Private services will be held with Rev. Jim Isaacson officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court or to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
