Peter Mahon Casper 1940 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Peter Mahon Casper, 78, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Naples, FL.

Peter was born in Mt. Kisco, NY on September 23, 1940, to Nanette Mahon and Gordon Harry Casper. He married Octavia Bunn in 1960.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Casper.

Pete attended Springfield and Glenwood High Schools. He was a graduate of Illinois College. He lived in Dallas, TX; St. Louis, MO; and Springfield, MO. For the last 26 years, Pete has divided his time between Springfield, IL and Naples, FL.

Pete served as Board President of Springfield College in Illinois and Illini Country Club. He was also a member of Island Bay Yacht Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, FL. Pete was in the insurance business, was an avid golfer and golf collector, and loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife, Tavie; three children, Peter M. "Cass" (Julie)Casper, Jr. of Springfield, Christopher D. (Christine) Casper of Kenilworth, IL and Jane Bunn Casper (Greg) Srodon of Lake Forest, IL; grandsons, Benjamin Bunn Srodon, Casper Olson Srodon, and Peter Colvin Casper; step-grandson, S. Myers Dill; two sisters, Jean (Chris) Egan and Ann Zielinski, both of FL; and two nephews.

Remembrance Ceremony and Celebration of Life: Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the Celebration of Life will follow from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Illini Country Club, 1601 S. Illini Rd., Springfield, IL 62704.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, 300 S. 15th St., Springfield, IL 62703.

The family of Peter Mahon Casper is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019