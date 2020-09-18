Peter "Pete" Pirrera 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Peter "Pete" Pirrera, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Pete was born November 4, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Anthony and Antoinette (Campo) Pirrera. He married Carolyn Smith on October 5, 1968. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Charles (wife, Jennifer Batty) of Springfield and Shaun of Chicago; and two grandsons, Carter and Chase.
He retired from the State of Illinois in 2002 and was the owner of Petals & Accents and the Food Mart located in downtown Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19, a private family ceremony was held at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basket of Hope, 1722 S. 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
