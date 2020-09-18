1/1
Peter "Pete" Pirrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter "Pete" Pirrera 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Peter "Pete" Pirrera, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Pete was born November 4, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Anthony and Antoinette (Campo) Pirrera. He married Carolyn Smith on October 5, 1968. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Charles (wife, Jennifer Batty) of Springfield and Shaun of Chicago; and two grandsons, Carter and Chase.
He retired from the State of Illinois in 2002 and was the owner of Petals & Accents and the Food Mart located in downtown Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19, a private family ceremony was held at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basket of Hope, 1722 S. 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved