Phil M. Springer III 1946 - 2019

Sherman, IL—Phil M. Springer III, 73, of Sherman, died at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home.

Phil was born on March 24, 1946 in Peoria, the son of Phil M. II and Dorothy Bayne Springer. He married Mary Lou McHenry in 1972 in Springfield.

Phil went to school in Ottawa, IL, through his sophomore year of high school. He then attended and graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1964, where he played basketball and football. He attended Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI, and played basketball there, as well as earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Phil worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for over 25 years, retiring in 2002. He loved DIY projects, remodeling his home, and was an avid handyman and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald "Don" D. Springer; and nephew, Doug Springer.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Springer of Sherman; children, Kristi (Joe) Schroeder of Edwardsville, Stacie (Todd) Archer of High Ridge, MO, and Brian (Illianna) Springer of Springfield; grandchildren, Braden, Logan, Kailey, Collin, and Will; brother, William A. Springer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Historic Grace Lutheran Church, 714 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield, with Rev. Thomas Christell officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to SIU School of Medicine, Center for Alzheimer's and Related Diseases, PO Box 19666, Springfield, IL 62794.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019