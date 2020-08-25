Philip A. Marcy, Sr., 73, of Havana formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born October 23, 1946, in Springfield, the son of George and Dorothy (Clotfelter) Marcy, Sr. and they preceded him in death. He married Maureen Cox on August 19, 1967 and she survives.
Philip is also preceded in death by his twin siblings, Michael Terrence and Sharon Lynn.
Survivors include two sons, Philip (Michelle) Marcy, Jr. of Springfield and Mark Marcy of Bradenton, FL; two grandchildren, Andrew and Chloe; two sisters, Kathy Marcy and Karen Marcy both of Springfield; four brothers, George ""Larry"" (Linda) Marcy, Jr. of Springfield, James Marcy of Springfield, Steven (Debby) of Bloomington, and William Marcy of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Philip worked as a manager at CWLP. He worked as an executive for the State of Illinois Department of Human Resources, retiring after 10 years. He also worked for Garrett Aviation for 14 years.
Philip was a United States Army Veteran. He loved to play golf. He was a former member of Blue Ridge, Elks, KC VFW, and Democratic Precinct Committeeman.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
