Philip D. McFadden 1928 - 2020Springfield, IL—Philip D. McFadden, departed this life, Monday, April 13, 2020 surrounded by family after a long heroic journey of Alzheimer's.Philip was born on December 18, 1928 in Decatur, IL, the son of William T. and Katherine O'Donnell McFadden. He married Ilda Eileen Bethel on June 30, 1962 at St. Agnes in Springfield.Phil attended St. Teresa and Stephen Decatur High School during which he earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Millikin University. Phil lettered in football and basketball through his high school and college careers. He was recruited by the Chicago Bears, but declined the offer in order to serve his country in the United Sates Army.Phil was involved in property management and commercial real estate in Springfield since the 1950s. Phil founded and became the sole owner of Philip D. McFadden & Associates in 1962.Phil was a member of Blessed Sacrament, Island Bay Yacht Club, The Sangamo Club, Springfield Art Association, lifetime member and past Board President of the Springfield YMCA.He is survived by his wife of 58 beautiful years, Ilda E. McFadden of Springfield; one son, Thomas B. McFadden of Springfield; one daughter, Katherine McFadden Chapin of Springfield; and one grandchild, Sean Patrick McFadden Chapin of San Francisco, CA.Phil was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; and two brothers.Phil's greatest passion was being a loving devoted husband, Pop and GrandPop to his family. Phil was the "Irish Rock" of the family, always putting his family first.An Irish Celebration of Life will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.Private family burial following at Camp Butler National Cemetery.