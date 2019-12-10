|
|
Philip E. Hanna 1920 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Philip E. Hanna, 99, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Three Crowns Park in Evanston IL.
He was born May 3, 1920 on a farm in Geneseo IL, the son of John and Eleanor Lauderbaugh Hanna. He married Eugenia Baugher on April 17, 1954, in Springfield.
Phil attended a one room grade school near the family farm, graduated from Cornell College in Iowa and the University of Michigan Law School. He was a partner at Sorling, Catron, Hanna, Cullen, and Cochrane for 60 years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was an involved member of the Springfield community, serving on many boards.
He will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, his love of sports and competition, and his clever wit, but most of all for his love of his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Lyndal Hanna of Evanston: grandchildren Adam (Brittany) Miller and Abigail (Patrick) Richter; great grandson Maxwell Hanna Miller; sisters Margaret Hoskins and Elizabeth Huibregtse; sister-in-law Ruth Hanna; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth St, from 9:00am – 10:00am. Burial will be at Indian Point cemetery in rural Athens. A Celebration of Life is planned for January.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019