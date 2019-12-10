Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip E. Hanna


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip E. Hanna Obituary
Philip E. Hanna 1920 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Philip E. Hanna, 99, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Three Crowns Park in Evanston IL.
He was born May 3, 1920 on a farm in Geneseo IL, the son of John and Eleanor Lauderbaugh Hanna. He married Eugenia Baugher on April 17, 1954, in Springfield.
Phil attended a one room grade school near the family farm, graduated from Cornell College in Iowa and the University of Michigan Law School. He was a partner at Sorling, Catron, Hanna, Cullen, and Cochrane for 60 years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was an involved member of the Springfield community, serving on many boards.
He will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, his love of sports and competition, and his clever wit, but most of all for his love of his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Lyndal Hanna of Evanston: grandchildren Adam (Brittany) Miller and Abigail (Patrick) Richter; great grandson Maxwell Hanna Miller; sisters Margaret Hoskins and Elizabeth Huibregtse; sister-in-law Ruth Hanna; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth St, from 9:00am – 10:00am. Burial will be at Indian Point cemetery in rural Athens. A Celebration of Life is planned for January.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -