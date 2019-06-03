The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Philip Sidney "Sid" Arnold

Philip Sidney "Sid" Arnold Obituary
Philip Sidney "Sid" Arnold 1927 - 2019
Chatham , IL—Philip Sidney "Sid" Arnold, 92, of Chatham, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
He was born on March 11, 1927 in Scottville, IL, the son of Ira and Rena Starky Arnold.
Sid served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He retired after 35 years with Franklin Life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
He is survived by Beverly Arnold, Terry (Debra) Arnold, Gary Arnold, Denise (Jonathan) Tarr; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and Larry (Doris) Arnold and Eleanor Harper.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Southern View Chapel, 4500 South 2nd St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Gilley officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
The family of Philip Sidney "Sid" Arnold is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019
