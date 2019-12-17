Home

Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
Phillip "Mike" Allen


1949 - 2019
Phillip "Mike" Allen Obituary
Phillip "Mike" Allen 1949 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Phillip "Mike" Allen, 70 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 5, 1949 in Macomb, IL the son of Robert and Billie Clark Allen.
Surviving are his daughter, Jamie Allen; three grandchildren, Brock and Riley Cummings and Faith Allen; one sister, Jill (Jeff) Lawson; and one niece.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. till time of memorial services at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Rev. Amy Bickel officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Food Pantry.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
