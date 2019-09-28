|
Phillip Brooke Peterson 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IN—Phillip Brooke Peterson, Sr., 85, of Springfield, died at 8:40 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
He was born on January 14, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Robert Durkin Peterson, Sr. and Elizabeth Daly Peterson. He married Carole McCarthy on June 11, 1960 at Blessed Sacrament.
Phil attended Cathedral Grade School and was a graduate of Springfield High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, College of Commerce. While at the U of I he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Phil briefly left the U of I to proudly serve in the United States Army and returned to finish his degree.
He was the past president of the Springfield Road Runners Club where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2009, Sangamon County Independent Agents Association, and The Sangamo Club. Phil was a past chair of the Old Capitol Art Fair and a member of the Springfield Art Association. He greatly enjoyed running and completed 14 marathons including Boston, New York City, and St. Louis.
Among many notable highlights, Phil was co-chair of the group that brought the Freedom Train to Springfield during the US Bicentennial, traveled to sister city Ashikaga, Japan with Mayor Karen Hasara as an ambassador from Springfield coaching a local running team in an Ekiden race, was inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame as a Friend of Sports, and won the 14th annual Louie's Last Regatta Solomon Juneau section in Milwaukee benefitting the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. This inspired him to help establish and co-chair with two others the Tin Man Regatta in Springfield benefitting St. John's Children's Hospital.
An avid sailor, he was a member of Island Bay Yacht Club where he had been Commodore, a member of the Springfield Sailing Foundation, the Junior Sailing Program Chair, and held the chair position for the Race Committee for several years. Phil was also fleet captain of the Snipe, JY15, and J/22 fleets. He was the co-recipient of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club Trophy from US Sailing in 1979 for exceptional race management of the Sunfish North American Championship.
Phil's entire work career was spent with the Forsyth Insurance Agency, except for a period of time when he was President of Doyle-Peterson, Ltd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Robert Durkin Peterson, Jr., Richard Timon Peterson, Sr., and Thomas Daly Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Peterson, with whom he recently celebrated 59 years of marriage; daughter, Nancy Peterson (husband, Charles Joseph Pell) of Springfield; son, Brooke Peterson (wife, Amy) of Springfield; six grandchildren, Porter Brooke Peterson (wife, Amanda) of Traverse City, Michigan, as well as Bay Evan Peterson, Marina Elizabeth Peterson, Blair Larson Perkins, Maxon Elizabeth Perkins, and Timon Daly Pell, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with Phil's generous nature, his body has been donated to scientific research.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Avenue, Springfield, Illinois with Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Bay Yacht Club Sailing Foundation, 76 Yacht Club Road, Springfield, Illinois 62712; Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611; or St. Agnes Catholic Church.
The family of Phillip Brooke Peterson, Sr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019