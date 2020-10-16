Phyllis Ann Pence 1928 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Phyllis Ann Pence, 92, of Springfield, died on October 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on January 10, 1928, in Joliet, the daughter of Frederick M. and Florence (Newtson) Westphal. Phyl married Robert G. Pence on June 4, 1950 in Pekin IL.
She attended Knox College and received her RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. She later went back to school and received her bachelor's degree from Millikin University.
After they moved to the Chicago area, Phyl taught nursing at the Hinsdale School of Practical Nursing for twelve years. After retirement, Phyl and Bob moved to Sayner, WI where they enjoyed the best of North Woods life and where she volunteered at the Plum Lake Public Library. During that time, they began their travels, including fishing trips to Canada, time as Winter Texans, and cruises and tours to every continent except Antarctica. They moved to Springfield in 2011. After Bob died in 2018, Phyl moved to Hickory Glen Senior Living, where she enjoyed the activities and making new friends.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Cheryl) of Springfield and Reed (Madonna) of Downers Grove IL; three grandsons; three great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; and three nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Beverley (the late Robert) Warner.
Cremation will be accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A celebration of Phyl's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Area Arts Council, 420 S. 6th Street, Springfield IL 62701.
