|
|
Phyllis E. Dorworth 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Phyllis E. Dorworth, 83, of Springfield passed away at 10:55pm at her home Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born the daughter of Andrew and Beulah Danner. She was married to Edward C. Dorworth for 52 years, they had 6 daughters: Connie Doolin, Carol Von Lanken, Cindy Maurer, Cathy Smith, Clara South, Cheryl Holtz and one son: Eddie Dorworth.
Grandmother to: Diane Tarr, Steven Dorworth, Patrick Ayre, Misty Smith, Josh Von Lanken, Joey Maurer, Jake Von Lanken, Michael Maurer, Ryan South, Katie Hannah, Paul South, Nicole Ehrichs, Hailey Holtz and Harley Holtz.
Great-Grandmother to: Jackson Tarr, Violet Tarr, Camden Von Lanken, Cael Von Lanken, Parker Smith, Leena Maurer, Theodore Von Lanken, Harvey Hannah, Daxton Von Lanken, Jude Maurer and Sloan South.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Louie Danner, sisters Francis Jackson, Kay Snow, and Florence Aiello. She is survived by sisters Beulah Szabo, Mable Croutcher, Evelyn Lazar, and brother Ernie Danner. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phyllis, a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, loved her family, church, friends, country music, song writing, honky tonkin', cowboy church, playing cards, tea parties with neighbors, decorating her home and re-arranging furniture!
Her family will greet friends and loved ones on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4 pm – 6 pm with the funeral service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 am at Staab Funeral Home, 1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL before she is laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clementine Memorial Church or Asbury United Methodist Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019