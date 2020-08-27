Phyllis Irene Burge 1934 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Phyllis Irene Burge, 86, of Chatham, died at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home.
Phyllis was born March 22, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of Louis and Alvina Lesauis Casper. She married Ned Burge, Jr. on October 6, 1951; he preceded her in death on October 22, 2014.
Phyllis graduated from Feitshans High School and was co-owner and operator of Burge Glazing Contractors, Inc. She had also previously worked for Sangamo Electric and Illinois Bell. Phyllis loved gardening, flowers, animals, and cooking.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Burge; brothers, Louis and Joseph Casper; and sisters, Ruth Forsyth and Debra Casper.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Ned (wife, Denise) Burge, III of Chatham and Dianne (husband, Dr. Joseph) Whalen of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren, Kerry (husband, Matt) Gamble of Chatham, Stephanie (husband, Christopher) Burge-Bollero of Chatham, Marie Burge of Hillsboro, and Devon and Riley Foster of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; great-grandchildren, Mailee, Kinley, Zoey, and Penelope; brothers, Robert Casper of Roby, IL and Jerome (wife, Diane) Casper of Springfield; one niece; and two nephews.
Private family ceremonies were held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702 or the Central Illinois Food Bank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield IL 62791-8228.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
