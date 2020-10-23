Phyllis J. Suiter 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Phyllis J. Suiter, 82, of Springfield died at 6:15 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1938 in Logansport, IN, to Melvin and Helen (Martens) Russow. She married William S. "Bill" Suiter in June of 1957 and he survives.
Also surviving are four children William "Bill" (Jennifer) Suiter of Springfield, Deborah (Bill) Berry of Yukon, OK, Kim Suiter of Springfield and David Suiter (Kim Earl) of Springfield; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one sister Sharlene (Ron) Swayze of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews and many special friends and beloved pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Phyllis grew up in Indiana and she and Bill moved to the Springfield area in 1983. She was a member of Laurel Methodist Church. Over the years, Phyllis was a homemaker, enjoyed working as a tour guide at the Old State Capitol, and she was the secretary, treasurer, and part owner of Antonio's Pizza.
Phyllis was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and loved the Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed shopping and fashion and modeled for The Wardrobe well into her 70's. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Private family services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.
