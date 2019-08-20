|
|
Phyllis J. Vincent 1932 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Phyllis J. Vincent, 87, of Springfield, died at 1:38 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Concordia Village.
Phyllis was born on August 3, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of John and Helen Moss Miller. She married Delbert William Vincent on March 7, 1954 at Asbury Methodist Church in Springfield.
Phyllis was a graduate of Feitshans High School. She was employed as an Office Supervisor starting with Allis-Chalmers and later with the Illinois Secretary of State. Phyllis enjoyed tending to her flower garden and plants. She was a very generous person who was always there for others, and she liked to spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Marion (brother-in-law, Jerry Marion); and sister-in-law, Mary Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert William Vincent of Springfield; two siblings, William "Bill" Miller of Springfield and Joella (husband, Gary) Kerber of Alpharetta GA; aunt, Mildred (Midge) Clemons; uncles, George "Bud" Moss and John "Jack" Moss; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Village Care Center, 4101 West Iles Avenue, Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019