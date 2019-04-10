|
|
Phyllis Jane Copi 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Phyllis Jane Copi, 88, of Springfield, died at 1:14 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born September 10, 1930 in Taylorville, to V.W. and Cleona (Edmonds) Good. She married Frank James Copi on August 12, 1950 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Carole Copi (Sharp) of Springfield; one son, David (Gail) Copi of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) Sharp, Carah, Isaac, Tucker, and Abe Copi, Chris (Denise) Miller and Brett (Angie) Miller; seven great grandchildren, Blair Sharp, Madi, Carson, Hadley, Edie, Reagan, and Peyton Miller; four nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wallen Good.
Phyllis was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church. She worked for Franklin Life prior to getting married, was a stay at home mom, sold Avon for twenty-five years, and loved shopping.
A private service will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Foundation, 2200 Lake Victoria Drive, Springfield, IL, 62703.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019