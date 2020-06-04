Phyllis Kramer
Phyllis Kramer
Palmyra, IL - Phyllis Kramer, 93, passed on Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Il. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stults-Neece Funeral Home
201 North Main Street
Palmyra, IL 62674
(217) 436-2214
