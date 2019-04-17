|
|
Phyllis M. Livingstone 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Phyllis M. Livingstone, 82, of Springfield, died at 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She was born on July 2, 1936, in Springfield, to Wayne and Mabel (Kline) Sparks. After her father's death, she was raised by her mother and step-father, Wayne Larson.
Survivors include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Dennis (Kim) Larson of Springfield; one niece, Erin (Joe) Horton of Birmingham, AL; one nephew, Greg (Jackie) Larson of Orland Park, IL; and several cousins.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Bill Westwood, Jack Warner and Bill Livingstone; and two sons, Douglas and Gregory Westwood.
Phyllis was a resident of Springfield all of her life. She belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield. She also was a member of the Elks Club and the TRN Club. Phyllis competed and instructed in roller-skating. She worked for the Senate Democratic Staff for the State of Illinois and for the Auditor General before retiring.
Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
The family would like to make special mention of the excellent care provided by daughter-in-law Barb Livingstone and the staff of Mill Creek.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019