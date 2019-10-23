|
|
Phyllis M. Snodgrass 1931 - 2019
Virden, IL—
Phyllis May Snodgrass passed away into the arms of the Lord on October 23, at St. John's Hospital at the age of 88 surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Virden, IL on August 19, 1931 to Edward and Gladys (Walters) Fitzpatrick. She married Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. August 23,1948 and together they raised three children.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Pam (Peter) Gebhardt of Johns Creek, GA, Linda (Charlie) Fritz of Virden, IL, and son Fred J. (Barb) Snodgrass, Jr. of Taylorville, IL. She has 7 grandchildren, Jodi (Dennis) Jamieson, Nick (Caroline) Gebhardt, E. Michael (Amanda) Smith, Laura Chad Thomas, Steven (Brittany) Snodgrass, and Brian (Jessica) Snodgrass and Josh (Jessica) Fritz. There are 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and 2 great great nieces. Preceding in death were her parents, husband Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. and grandson Fred Joseph Snodgrass III.
She was employed in retail services at Myers Brother's in Springfield, IL, and moved on to work at Town and Country Bank where she started as a teller and retired as an Officer of the bank. While working at Town and Country Bank she was in charge of senior services department organizing trips for seniors and becoming a world traveler.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday October 25, 2019 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church Virden, IL. Father James Palakudy officiating. . Burial will be in Virden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prairieland Community Ambulance Virden, IL. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019