Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
(217) 965-3321
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Virden, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Snodgrass


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Snodgrass Obituary
Phyllis M. Snodgrass 1931 - 2019
Virden, IL—
Phyllis May Snodgrass passed away into the arms of the Lord on October 23, at St. John's Hospital at the age of 88 surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Virden, IL on August 19, 1931 to Edward and Gladys (Walters) Fitzpatrick. She married Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. August 23,1948 and together they raised three children.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Pam (Peter) Gebhardt of Johns Creek, GA, Linda (Charlie) Fritz of Virden, IL, and son Fred J. (Barb) Snodgrass, Jr. of Taylorville, IL. She has 7 grandchildren, Jodi (Dennis) Jamieson, Nick (Caroline) Gebhardt, E. Michael (Amanda) Smith, Laura Chad Thomas, Steven (Brittany) Snodgrass, and Brian (Jessica) Snodgrass and Josh (Jessica) Fritz. There are 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and 2 great great nieces. Preceding in death were her parents, husband Fred Joseph Snodgrass Sr. and grandson Fred Joseph Snodgrass III.
She was employed in retail services at Myers Brother's in Springfield, IL, and moved on to work at Town and Country Bank where she started as a teller and retired as an Officer of the bank. While working at Town and Country Bank she was in charge of senior services department organizing trips for seniors and becoming a world traveler.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday October 25, 2019 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church Virden, IL. Father James Palakudy officiating. . Burial will be in Virden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prairieland Community Ambulance Virden, IL. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now