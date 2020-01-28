Home

Phyllis Marcella "Phyl" Williams


1939 - 2020
Phyllis Marcella "Phyl" Williams Obituary
Phyllis "Phyl" Marcella Williams 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Phyllis "Phyl" Marcella Williams, 80, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:20 pm at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on November 6, 1939 in Ina, IL to Karl H. and Bessie M. (Cole) Pickerill.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Stevie Lee Williams of Pueblo, CO; godson, Christopher Chestnut; sister, Beverly (Benny) J. Goddard, of Dix, IL; one brother, Phillip M. Pickerill of Decatur and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Vincent L. Williams on December 9, 2015; grandson, Tory Sayhouse; brother, Karl W. Pickerill and sister, Mercedes M. Yardley.
Phyllis had been a resident of Springfield since 1959. She was a member of Unity Church of Practical Christianity and Post 10302. She was a Tax Specialist with the IL Department of Revenue for 30-plus years retiring in 2001. Phyllis loved to dance, gamble, bowl, RV traveling and spending time with her friends.
Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Karen Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
