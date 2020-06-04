Dale, sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. You and your family are in my thoughts and Prayers.
Jodi
Phyllis Ruggless 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Phyllis Ruggless, 90, of Springfield, formerly of New Berlin, died at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Phyllis was born January 4, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of James F. and Minnie G. Adams Thomlinson. She married Alva Ruggless in 1948, at the Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2009.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her son, Robert "Don" Ruggless and her parents.
She is survived by four sons, Dave Ruggless, Dale (Linda) Ruggless, Ron (Carolyn) Ruggless, and Roger (Kate) Ruggless; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson, New Berlin. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A private graveside ceremony and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, with livestreaming at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/42167825.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—Phyllis Ruggless, 90, of Springfield, formerly of New Berlin, died at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Phyllis was born January 4, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of James F. and Minnie G. Adams Thomlinson. She married Alva Ruggless in 1948, at the Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2009.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her son, Robert "Don" Ruggless and her parents.
She is survived by four sons, Dave Ruggless, Dale (Linda) Ruggless, Ron (Carolyn) Ruggless, and Roger (Kate) Ruggless; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson, New Berlin. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A private graveside ceremony and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, with livestreaming at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/42167825.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.