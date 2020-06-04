Phyllis Ruggless
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ruggless 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Phyllis Ruggless, 90, of Springfield, formerly of New Berlin, died at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Phyllis was born January 4, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of James F. and Minnie G. Adams Thomlinson. She married Alva Ruggless in 1948, at the Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2009.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her son, Robert "Don" Ruggless and her parents.
She is survived by four sons, Dave Ruggless, Dale (Linda) Ruggless, Ron (Carolyn) Ruggless, and Roger (Kate) Ruggless; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson, New Berlin. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A private graveside ceremony and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, with livestreaming at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/42167825.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
livestreaming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Dale, sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. You and your family are in my thoughts and Prayers.
Jodi
Jodi Elmore Larson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved