Preston Hope Howze Sr. 1941 - 1941
Springfield, IL—Preston Hope Howze Sr., 77, departed this life on March 6, 2019, in Springfield IL, at his residence. Preston was born July 21, 1941, in East St. Louis IL, the son of Matthew & Anna (Payne) Howze.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Service will be from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019