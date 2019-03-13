Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Preston Howze
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Springfield, IL—Preston Hope Howze Sr., 77, departed this life on March 6, 2019, in Springfield IL, at his residence. Preston was born July 21, 1941, in East St. Louis IL, the son of Matthew & Anna (Payne) Howze.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Service will be from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
