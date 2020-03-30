|
|
Preston Levon McCrary, Jr 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Preston Levon McCrary, Jr. 67, was born on September 27, 1952 in Metropolis, Illinois to Preston L. McCrary, Sr. and Gaynell Graham-McCrary. He departed this life on March 18, 2020.
Viewing Only Thursday April 2, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment will be Private.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020