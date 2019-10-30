|
Providencia Vazquez Lugo 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Providencia Vazquez Lugo, 94, of Springfield, passed away on October 26, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1925 in Humacao, Puerto Rico to Juan and Valeria Vazquez. Providencia married Crispulo Lugo in May of 1945 in Humacao, Puerto Rico and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2009.
Mrs. Lugo is survived by two children: Iris V. (John Porter) Lugo of Springfield and Crispulo (Antonia) Lugo Jr., of Portage, Indiana, five grandchildren: Alison M. (James) Storm of Springfield and Stephen (Amy) Lugo, David Lugo, Tiana Lugo and Christina Lugo Jones (Charles) all of Portage, Indiana and eight great-grandchildren: James Bonham Storm, Hailey Elise Storm, Maxwell Santos, Charlie Jones, Angelica Chacon (Austin Smith), Elena Lugo, Ethan Lugo and Cassie Lugo and one brother Feliciano Vazquez. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
Providencia worked as an engraver at the Leiber Bowling Shop in Gary, Indiana retiring in 1990. She was a seamstress who enjoyed crocheting and needle work. In earlier years, Providencia followed her husband's Latin band, Los Humacanos, around Chicago and Indiana and she was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
A prayer service will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday November 2, 2019 followed by a visitation from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
