Quentin Bruce Bromwell
Springfield, Illinois - Quentin Bruce Bromwell, 68, passed on Sunday June 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Services entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 217-544-5424.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.