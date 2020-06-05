Rachel Bowman
Rachel Bowman
Springfield, IL - Rachel Bowman, 38, died at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. 217-544-4646

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
