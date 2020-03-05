|
Rachel "Rae" Hartley 1928 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—Rachel "Rae" Hartley, 91 of Carlinville, passed away March 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted after the visitation.
Rachel is survived by her son, Thomas (Jewel) Hartley, 7 granddaughters & 12 great grandchildren, granddaughters, Jennifer (William Wheat) Hartley, Carolyn (Nathaniel) Sawyer, Jessica (Antonio) McNear, Jasmine (Christopher) Chamblee, Journey (Charles) Blakey, Jonquil Brock, Justice Hartley and several nieces & nephews.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020